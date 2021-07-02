New Delhi: A drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in the Pakistan capital of Islamabad last week. The appearance of the drone triggered a huge security scare in the mission, people familiar with the development said Friday. The Indian High Commission has already taken up the issue strongly with the Pakistani authorities. It is learnt that the drone was spotted late last week. There is no official comment on the incident yet either from the Indian government or its Pakistani counterparts.

The incident came to light amid growing concerns in the security establishment in India after explosives-laden drones were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station, June 27.

According to security officials, it was the first instance of suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike at vital installations in India.