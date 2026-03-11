Goma (Congo): A series of explosions attributed to drones killed at least one person as the attack rocked downtown Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a spokesperson for the M23 rebel group and local residents.

The drone strikes Wednesday hit Lake Kivu and a private residence located about 50 metres from the home of former Congo President Joseph Kabila Kabange.

M23 blamed the government for the attack.

M23 said the attack killed three people, but the number could not be immediately confirmed. Residents said they had only seen a single body.

Karine Buisset, a French national and UNICEF employee, was in the residence and was killed in the attack, the M23 spokesperson and residents said.