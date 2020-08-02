Jajpur: Farmers here stare at massive crop loss with drought fear looming large in the district due to scant rainfall, a report said.

They are clueless as to how to manage livelihood in the event of na imminent crop loss . A report from the agriculture department said even as monsoon is nearing its end, the district has received only 48.75mm rainfall. Reports said the district has received only 171.09 mm rain by July end — 51 per cent less than the rainfall required.

Kharif work here is dependent on rainfall during June, July and August. This has happened as nine under-construction mega lift irrigation projects are yet to become operational. The project works are going on for the last nine years and are yet to get completed. Reports said nine mega lift irrigation projects are being constructed in the rivers flowing through Barchana, Bari, Dharmasala, Jajpur and Rasulpur blocks to provide irrigation facilities to over 12,800 acres.

Similarly, the condition of farmers in the riparian villages of Brahmani, Kharasrota, Baitarani and Birupa rivers are no less acute due to lack of irrigation facilities. They have left everything to fate by cultivating. The farmers apprehend that they may face sprout blight if rain does not occur within next three to four days.

Industrial areas in the district have been deprived of rain during June and July. Two of the industrial areas Danagadi and Sukinda blocks have received only 244 mm and 204.60 mm rain respectively during this period.

Environmentalist Aswini Kumar Dhala and former sarpanch Pushpakanta Nayak rejected the report, stating it to be manipulated. They said the administration is allegedly manipulating the rainfall report to divert the attention of people from industrial pollution. They warned they will challenge the rainfall report.

They said the areas received rainfall between 7.6 mm and 34.4 mm for five to six days in July but no heavy rain (74.5-124.4mm) was witnessed during the period. They alleged that many of the farmers in both the areas were yet to start their cultivation due to lack of rain.

When contacted, Sarat Kumar Prusty, deputy director district agriculture department, confirmed the development. He said he has submitted a report to the state government.

PNN