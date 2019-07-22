Sonepur: Khemundia, a tribal dominated village near Barpahar at Rengali panchayat under Sonepur block of Subarnapur district, has become an inspiration for other villages.

The village has been alcohol and drug-addiction free for 17 years. In fact, consuming and selling of drugs and alcohol are strictly prohibited in this area.

Khemundia is predominantly rural, with more than 90 per cent of its population dependent on agricultural earnings, animal husbandry and forestry.

When the administration failed to curb illegal liquor trade in this village, the women formed Self Help Groups (SHG) like Maa Pitabali, Maa Samaleswari, Maa Samlei, Maa Pathai, Maa Bancchitlien and Maa Bauli to prevent this act.

The women were up in arms against the selling of liquor as they felt it affected their families, especially their children.

Liquor is the bane of poor families, as they often become victims of the harassment and violence by men addicted to alcohol.

The SHGs provided a great scope for the poor to participate in the process of development by curbing alcohol and drugs in the area.

The liquor outlets had been established illegally and no action had been taken despite repeated requests to the government for their relocation but all pleas fell on deaf ears for which the government has been liable.

“Our village was plagued by alcoholism so we decided to form Self Help Groups,” said Shanti Dharua, a resident of Khemundia.

“After finishing our household activities, we protested against alcoholism to protect our family and the environment by tying up with the forest department,” she added.

The protests conveyed their message of zero tolerance for alcoholism and domestic violence, and the subsequent years saw peace prevail in their households with a steady flow of income.

PNN