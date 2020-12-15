Mumbai: NCB has again sent summons to Hindi film actor Arjun Rampal. NCB will interrogate Arjun Rampal regarding the drugs case linked with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Arjun Rampal will now appear before the NCB 16 December.

Earlier, the actor had been questioned by the NCB November 13. Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun’s girlfriend, was also grilled for two days. The NCB officials summoned the couple after raiding Arjun’s house November 10. The actor’s driver was also arrested and was questioned by the NCB officials.

The investigating agency seized electronic gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and tablets from Arjun Rampal’s house.

A day before the search at Rampal’s house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu. She was later granted bail by a city court.

The NCB launched the probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. The central agency arrested Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail.