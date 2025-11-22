Keonjhar/Hatadihi: A written complaint regarding Keonjhar DMF (District Mineral Foundation) affairs, filed May 7, 2025, has led to a serious controversy after two different reports were issued on the same allegation within a span of four months. Following the filing of the complaint, the administration had sought a fact-based report. However, despite the complaint being the same, the Keonjhar DMF released two separate and differing reports.

The first report was issued by the DMF CEO through Letter No. 1955 dated June 20, 2025. The second report on the same complaint was issued by the same CEO through Letter No. 2866 dated November 6, 2025. The issuance of two contradictory reports on a single written complaint has raised serious concerns over procedural transparency and accountability. According to available information, EY LLP had been engaged as the Project Management Unit (PMU) for Keonjhar DMF. The firm had entered into a three-year agreement with DMF April 7, 2022. The agreement, however, had not been approved by the Trust Board meeting, nor had the required budget been sanctioned for it. The contract price for the agreement was approximately Rs 17 crore. The agreement period was set to expire April 6, 2025.

Yet, before its expiry, the Executive Committee meeting held March 29, 2025 extended the contract of the PMU for an additional three months — from April 6 to July 6 2025. The decision to extend the contract was communicated to the firm 20 days later, April 23, 2025. However, under Rule 6 of the Odisha DMF Rules, 2015, the Executive Committee does not possess the authority to extend any agreement period.

Citing this procedural violation, a formal complaint was submitted May 7, 2025 to the Chief Minister of Odisha, the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary of Planning and Convergence, and the Keonjhar District Collector, seeking investigation and appropriate action. As the matter unfolds, the issuance of two distinct reports on the same complaint continues to draw public attention and concern.