Bhubaneswar: Odisha Higher Education department Wednesday asked all state-run and aided universities and colleges to ensure maximum student onboarding in the ‘Shaktishree’ app that aims to improve student safety, grievance redressal and counselling.

The mobile application was launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently to create a safer, more responsive and student-friendly higher education ecosystem in Odisha.

Designed as a dedicated digital support platform for students, it offers several student-centric features, including SOS assistance, safety check-ins, counselling support, grievance redressal, institutional updates and emergency support services.

The app aims to strengthen communication and ensure timely assistance for students in need, an official said.

In a letter to registrars and principals, the higher education department said students can register on the application using their SMAS ID and SMAS-registered mobile number.

It said that all students of higher education institutions under the Higher Education Department are eligible to use the application.

Institutions have been advised to create awareness among students through notices, orientation programmes, classroom communication, WhatsApp groups and other suitable platforms to encourage download and registration on the application, the letter stated.

PTI