Sundargarh: Chittaranjan Barik, group general Manager (GGM) of Dulanga Coal Mining Project of NTPC Limited, received Long Service Award from Sariputta Mishra, head of NTPC mines Ltd, Friday.

Barik, a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from UCE Burla, joined NTPC Ltd in 1984.

In his tenure of 35 years, he has served in various capacities in various NTPC projects at Korba in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Super Thermal Power Station at Kaniha, Talcher Thermal Power Station, Talcher and Dulanga Coal Mining project in the state and BRBCL, Navinagar in Bihar.

An astute manager, a magnanimous leader Barik is a benign philanthropist who believes in inclusive growth and responsible engagement between industry and society.