Chennai: Several top actors from the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries including Suriya, Jyothika, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubatti, Khushbu Sundar and Nazriya Tuesday released the first look of choreographer-turned-director Brindha Gopal’s film Hey Sinamika.

The film, which has been produced by Jio Studios, features Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead and will hit screens February 25.

Tweeting the first look picture herself, dance choreographer Brindha Gopal, who is turning director with this film, said, “Wait is over. Presenting the super colourful First Look. The dashing Dulquer Salmaan as Yaazhan in ‘Hey Sinamika’. Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022.”

Yay!Finally the wait is over🥰 The First Look of my most Fav @dulQuer sir Upcoming film #HeySinamika Hearty congratulations to my @BrindhaGopal1 master for her first Debut as Director🙏👏🏻 Kudos to the Entire Team👏🏻 @aditiraohydari @MsKajalAggarwal pic.twitter.com/lUZfBuDRuL — Ebrahim badusha (@Ebrahimbadu) December 21, 2021

The film has a number of women techinicians working on it. Preetha Jayaraman is the cinematographer of the film, while Radha Sridhar is its editor.

Sources say that Dulquer plays a radio jockey in the film and that the story would revolve around Dulquer and Aditi, who play a married couple in the film.