Rajnagar: Tension ran high on Rajnagar-Pattamundei road after a man was allegedly run over by a dumper at Balipatana village in Kendrapara district Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sarat (45), son of Banamali Ojha.

The accidental death sparked tension in the area with the locals staging a road blockade by laying Sarat’s body on the road. They demanded that the administration must give compensation to the bereaved family.

Eyewitnesses said that the heavy vehicle knocked Sarat down while he was crossing the road. He was immediately rushed to Rajnagar hospital where the doctor pronounced him dead on arrival. The driver of the vehicle tried to flee, but was caught by the locals.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and have been trying to pacify the mob as the agitation is still on.

PNN