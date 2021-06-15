Bhadrak: Police recovered the hanging body of a young woman from her rented accommodation opposite Jnauganj Durga Mandap under Bhadrak town police limits Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Prusty, a native of Sindol village under Tihidi block. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

During preliminary investigation, police found an abandoned motorcycle a few metres away from the deceased’s rented accommodation.

Sangeeta’s family members alleged she ended her life due to mental stress after being dumped by the person she was in love.

On the basis of this allegation, the police are now trying to ascertain the real reason behind Sangeeta’s suicide. They suspect that the two-wheeler may belong to the person the deceased was having an affair with. They have got information that the person visited Sangeeta on the first day of the Raja festival. Police said they have identified the owner of the motorcycle from its registration number and have launched a manhunt for him.

Sources said that Sangeeta and three others had been sharing the rented accommodation for a long time. She was alone Monday as her roommates had gone to their respective homes for Raja. She was working in a private firm and also preparing for competitive exams.

Sangeeta had lunch Monday afternoon and locked herself from inside. She did not come out even in the evening. Suspecting something wrong, the house owner knocked repeatedly on the door. On not getting any reply, he pried open the window only to find Sangeeta hanging from the ceiling.

The house owner immediately informed the police who promptly arrived. They brought the body down and have sent it for post-mortem.

