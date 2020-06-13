Joda: Jurudi under Joda mining circle in Keonjhar is a mineral-rich area. But lives of people here have been choked by dust-induced pollution. Unprotected mineral extraction and transportation is the main reason for this pollution.

Frequent dumping of mineral-rich rocks left over after mining are source of air pollution as they make the area dusty. It was alleged that the dust from the dumping sites often engulfs villages and affects regular movement of people outside their homes.

The ambient air is heavy with dust particles which has been causing a thick of dust fog in the area.

Locals say, the dust pollution is so high that a layer of dust lay inside their houses and even on food. Routine transportation of minerals in heavy vehicles has left two –NHs in tatters.

Expressing concern over suffocation caused by pollution, Dhanurjay Kulada, a youth of Jurudi said, “Mining firms have engaged thousands to trucks, dumpers and other heavy vehicles to transport minerals every day. Roads are in bad shape due to impact of transportation, but there has been no effort to repair the roads. Dust emanating from potholes and uncovered vehicles is fouling the atmosphere.”

Locals in the past had staged protests over heavy pollution level. The administration had instructed mining firms and transporters to regularly spray water on roads. As per a decision, a mining firm had been tasked to spray water on the road from Jaribahal to Hensabeda. But water spraying on this stretch is not done regularly.

Another mining firm was asked to spray water from Jaribahal to Jurudi Creche Hutting, but this firm’s lease period has expired. It has stopped doing the spraying. Surprisingly, the firm has allegedly been carrying out its mineral transportation.

Whenever locals protest over dust pollution, the companies spray water for a couple of days and then stop it.

Many other local residents including Iswar Birua, Arun Sardar and Bijay Mahakud decried on the increasing dust-induced pollution in the mining pocket where life has been suffocated.

“If you check, a thick layer of dust will be found inside our houses. Dust also settles down on food when we eat. Water bodies are also polluted by dust. In this area, many people are affected by respiratory diseases, as they inhale dust every day,” they lamented.

Though the administration has been apprised of the problem, it is not being sorted out for ever, they rued. Public resentment is brewing. People have warned of agitation over the issue.

Notably, rampant mining in the once densely forested areas of this district over last few decades has left many local communities, most of them tribals, deprived of fundamental rights like access to clean air, water and greenery.