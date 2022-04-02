The Hague: Inflation in the Netherlands hit 11.9 per cent in March, the highest level since the oil crisis in 1975, according to an initial estimate published by the country’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

It its estimate published Friday, the CBS said the March inflation rate of almost 12 per cent, compared to 7.3 per cent in February, is a result of higher food and energy prices, reports Xinhua news agency.

The inflation figures are based on the European Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP).

Meanwhile, the figures according to the Dutch consumer price index (CPI) will be published by the CBS April 7.

Inflation in the eurozone as a whole was 7.5 per cent in March, up from 5.9 per cent in February, the European statistical office Eurostat reported Friday.