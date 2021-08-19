Baripada: Frequent accidents at Dwarasuni ghat on NH-49 that passes through Bangiriposi area in Mayurbhanj district has turned into a death trap for commuters, locals have alleged.

As many as 52 commuters have died in the last seven years at the spot, a source said.

Despite repeated written appeals made by local residents to widen the ghat road, Mayurbhanj forest department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are yet to take any concrete action.

The perennial issue of traffic congestion at Dwarasuni ghat has triggered resentment among local residents. Apart from 52 deaths in the last seven years, at least 128 more have been injured.

It is pertinent to mention, an eight-kilometre long stretch of the NH-49 from Bangiriposi area pass through Similipal Tiger Reserve. Hundreds of heavy as well as light vehicles ply through the road every day.

Widening the ghat road was delayed as the Forest Department failed to hand over land to NHAI. A letter (No-5766, dated-15.12.2020) was written for the purpose to the Forest Department, an official said.

PNN