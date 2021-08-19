Bhubaneswar: Sangram Keshari Jena, the son of former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Jayadev Jena, breathed his last Thursday morning in Hyderabad owing to Covid-19 related complications. He was 44, his younger brother Manoj said.

Sangram was earlier shifted to Hyderabad for advanced treatment after his condition deteriorated May 23. The former Odisha Youth Congress president passed away while undergoing treatment.

Sangram was under Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support for the last 84 days at a private health facility in Hyderabad.

It is pertinent to mention, Sangram was hospitalised in Bhubaneswar in April 2021 after being infected with the deadly virus. He was put on ventilator support for over three weeks. However, his condition did not improve and he was shifted to Hyderabad through air ambulance.

A pall of gloom descended among party workers and leaders of the state unit after the news of Sangram’s untimely death spread.

