Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 1,041 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 128 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking the total tally in the state to 9,98,187. Active caseload in the state now stands at 9,664.

Odisha also reported 68 new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 7,154 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported 65 Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Cuttack reported highest 18 deaths. It was followed by Jagatsinghpur (10), Khurda (seven), Dhenkanal (six), Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts (five each), Angul (four), Balasore, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts (three each), Ganjam (two) and Nayagarh and Sundargarh districts (one each).

Out of the 1,041 new infections, 605 were reported from quarantine centres while 436 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 993 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 398 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 176 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Jajpur (56), Jagatsinghpur (43), Kendrapara (37), Mayurbhanj (36), Puri (34), Angul (29), Balasore (22), Bhadrak and Dhenkanal (15 each), Nayagarh and Sundargarh (13 each), Keonjhar (12), Sambalpur (nine), Bargarh and Deogarh (seven each), Ganjam and Rayagada (five each), Kalahandi (four), Malkangiri and Nabarangpur (three each), Bolangir, Kandhamal and Koraput (two each) and Boudh, Gajapati, Jharsuguda, Nuapada and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 88 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 1,72,74,529 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 845.

PNN