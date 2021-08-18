Puri: Separate teams of vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids Wednesday morning at houses and office of Industry Promotion Officer (IPO), Sitaram Sahu, who is presently working at Puri district industries centre (DIC), an official source informed.

According to the official, raids were carried out based on allegations and a case was subsequently registered that stated Sahu possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption squad conducted raids at five different places. As many as eight vigilance teams were led by four DSPs, five inspectors and other subordinate officials. The places raided include Sahu’s rented house at Mahavir Apartment in Puri town and properties owned by him at Nayagarh, Kalinga Vihar in Bhubaneswar, ancestral house in Kantilo area and office, the senior vigilance official stated.

Sahu was interrogated at his office and later taken to Nayagarh by the vigilance team. Several complaints were made against him that he was demanding and accepting bribes for approval of loans.

The exact value of the properties amassed by Sahu has not been ascertained yet. “Currently, simultaneous raids are going on at five places. We will announce the exact amount of property amassed by Sahu once the searches are over,” the senior Vigilance officer said.

PNN