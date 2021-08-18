Paralakhemundi: A three-member team of Odisha Crime Branch which was handed over the probe of assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra death case interrogated three doctors who had treated him July 12 night after he sustained burn injuries.

According to a source, the three doctors were questioned at the office of Gajapati Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO).

Earlier, the Crime Branch had interrogated accused cook Manmath Kumbh August 16 in connection with the alleged murder of the ACF.

The team headed by Crime Branch DSP Gyana Ranjan Mishra had interrogated Manmath and four others, two days after the state investigating agency was handed over the case.

Four others who were also grilled included two ACFs and two forest guards. The Crime Branch officials interrogated them at a special cell in Paralakhemundi police station to ascertain as to how a fire mishap, if any, took place at the government residence of Soumya.

The investigating officials may likely interrogate deceased ACF’s wife Bidyabharati Panda who is a key accused in the case.

It is pertinent to mention, a clean chit was earlier given to Gajapati divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera by erstwhile police superintendent stating that he has no link in the case.

PNN