Daringbadi: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has congratulated a tribal girl from Kandhamal district who cracked the NEET examination and is all set to study medical science at a State-run medical college, a report said Monday. The girl identified as Linsa Pradhan is a native of Garjedi village under this block in Kandhamal district.

She successfully cleared the NEET examination and was selected to study medical science at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. She met Parida and interacted with her when she visited the Capital city with her brother Ashis Pradhan. Parida expressed her happiness on meeting Linsa who successfully cleared the NEET examination despite facing a barrage of problems in her life. “Linsa has proved that hard work never goes unrewarded, the Deputy Chief Minister said as she prayed Lord Jagannath to ensure a bright future for the girl.

During the interaction, Parida enquired about the condition in her village and whether villagers are reaping the benefits of government schemes. Linsa explained that Garjedi village lacks a pucca road and narrated her gruelling hard work in order to clear the NEET examination. The Deputy Chief Minister asked Linsa to inform her over phone about any necessity at any point of time and handed over a memento as well as Rs 3,000 to buy a good dress for her.