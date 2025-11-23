New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said Sunday he had a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar said, “Had a telecon with FM Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine last evening. Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments related to the Ukraine conflict. Reiterated India’s support for an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace.”

The two ministers had last met on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Outreach Session in Canada in November, where they discussed bilateral cooperation, the path to peace in Ukraine, and the situation on the battlefield.

India has consistently underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable route to achieving a fair and lasting settlement.

In a separate development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Ukraine is experiencing “one of the most difficult moments in our history,” as the US presses Kyiv to consider a plan that many in Ukraine view as leaning toward Moscow’s interests.

In efforts to end the conflict, Washington has given Kyiv until November 27 to deliver its response to the peace plan draft, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the draft as a potential “basis” for an eventual settlement.

In a sombre national address Friday, Zelensky cautioned that the country “might face a very difficult choice: either losing dignity, or risk losing a key partner.” He pledged to uphold “the dignity and freedom of Ukrainians” and said Kyiv would continue to work constructively with the United States.

Additionally, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the Russia-Ukraine peace proposal has been prepared with contributions from Moscow, further noting that earlier suggestions from Kyiv were also factored in.

As he left for Geneva for discussions on the proposed settlement, Rubio stressed that the document had been drafted entirely by the United States.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott earlier stated that the peace framework was put together by Washington while incorporating views from both Russia and Ukraine.

Pigott wrote on X that “as Secretary Rubio and the entire Administration has consistently maintained, this plan was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians.”

President Donald Trump has insisted that the US-backed peace blueprint aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not his “final offer” to Kyiv.

His comments came after a coalition of Ukraine’s Western allies expressed concern that the current draft required major changes.

Addressing reporters outside the White House Saturday (local time), Trump said that if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuses the proposal, he can “fight his little heart out”.

He has urged Ukraine to accept the deal by November 27, but when asked whether it represented his ultimate proposal, Trump said, “No, we’d like to get to peace. One way or another, we’ll get it ended.”

Trump also reiterated that the war would never have begun had he been president in early 2022.

