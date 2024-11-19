Bhubaneswar: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Tuesday said a proper early warning system is key to successful handling of natural disasters.

Speaking at a function marking a consultation with United Nations India and Reliance Foundation, Pujari said once the early warning system becomes perfect, mitigating the situation and facing natural disasters will become easier for the government.

He said though Odisha has proven time and again for successfully facing natural disasters in the past it will be holding meetings further and try for a collective approach to face such disasters in future.

Pujari claimed that Odisha has become a role model for the entire country in disaster management.

The consultation hosted by Reliance Foundation and UN India held its first meeting in Bhubaneswar where stakeholders exchanged views on how to go for an early warning system to face natural disasters.

Referring to the recent severe cyclonic storm Dana that hit the Odisha coast in October, the minister that the state government has shared its experience and exchanged ideas with other stakeholders. The state also shared its lessons from handling natural disasters in the past.

UN-Resident Coordinator India, Shombi Sharp, and CEO of Reliance Foundation, Jagannatha Kumar also addressed the inaugural session.

PTI