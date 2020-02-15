Mumbai: Malaika Arora often shares photos on her social media account and her fans comment fiercely on those. They keep no stone unturned to troll her in most cases. Now, Malaika has shared a black and white throw back photos of her, which were clicked long ago.

In the photos, the actress is seen running, while in another picture she is seen posing in a bikini. The style of the actress is much liked by some fans but some even didn’t spare the opportunity to troll her.

Commenting on his post, a user wrote, “Aunty, you should take retirement now.” Another wrote, “Whatever you post, now your old age is visible.”

“How are you Arjun’s aunt,” trolled another. However, there are some fans who have praised the photos though.

Malaika appeared lean in those pictures, after which the users advised her to eat more. However, Malaika has always given fitting replies to the trolls on social media.

In recent years, Malaika Arora has been staying in headlines for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Often these two are seen together partying or attending events. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, both Malaika and Arjun shared pictures on their respective social media handles.

PNN