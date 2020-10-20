Winter season is approaching and it also brings many diseases along and since the corona virus is already causing havoc around the world, one needs to be very cautious. However, in this season, many delicious and nutritious fruits will hit the market, including seasonal, strawberries, pineapples and oranges.

By the way, orange is considered the best and delicious fruit in winter. It contains nutrient like Vitamin C, vitamin A, Calcium. Consuming this fruit has many health benefits. It is beneficial in many body problems. Let’s know about its benefits.

Helpful in weight loss: Oranges contain high fiber and vitamin C, which are helpful in weight loss. Actually, the fiber in it does not make you hungry fast and helps you eat less throughout the day while vitamin C converts glucose into energy and helps burn fat. Therefore, consuming one orange daily can help you lose weight.

Healthy heart: Oranges is considered very good for the heart, as it is found in plenty of antioxidants, folate and potassium, which help in making the heart strong. Therefore, to keep the heart healthy, one must eat orange daily.

Keeps stomach ulcers away: Calcium-rich oranges not only help in keeping your bones and teeth healthy, as well as the high fiber content in it also prevent stomach ulcers. To get rid of all these troubles, you can consume an orange every day.

Makes immunity strong: Orange is rich in vitamin C which is necessary for strengthening the immune system. In addition, oranges also contain a lot of polyphenols which protect against viral infections. If you want to keep your immunity strong or make it, then eat an orange daily or you can also drink a glass of orange juice.