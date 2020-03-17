In today’s lifestyle, people have become fast and rushing, due to which they are not able to eat food at the right time. Even if they do get time, people want to finish eating faster than usual. But let us tell you that forced and fast-eaten food can harm your health in more ways than one. Well, eating too fast is counted in bad habits. If you also eat fast, then be careful. Let us know the side effects of eating food quickly.

Overeating

While eating food quickly, we reject the body’s signal. For this reason, many times we do end up overeating. Due to which, weight increases and the body becomes vulnerable to diseases. Also, when we eat quickly, the message is not able to reach our mind whether our stomach is full or not.

Obesity

Eating quickly can lead to obesity which is common and our diet becomes unbalanced. If we chew food completely and eat slowly, then there will be zero obesity problem.

Effect on the digestive system

People who eat quickly take large bites and try to swallow without chewing with the help of water or with a drink. And for these reasons, food is not properly digested. A number of problems start in the stomach due to non-digestion of food.

Insulin

It sometimes increases the amount of sugar in the blood. This causes insulin resistance problems with passage of time. This problem may eventually lead to big disease like diabetes.