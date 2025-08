New Delhi: The election for the post of Vice President will be held September 9, the poll authority announced Friday.

The notification for the vice presidential election will be issued August 7, and the last date for filing nomination papers will be August 21.

The results of the election will be announced on the polling day — September 9 — itself, the Election Commission said.

The post of the vice president fell vacant after the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar July 22.