Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) Tuesday declared the scheduled date for by-elections in two Assembly Constituencies of Odisha i.e. Balasore and Tirtol.

The ECI said that the election in the two assemblies will take place November 3 from 7am to 6pm.

For this a gazette notification will be issued by the ECI October 9. The ECI has set October 16 as the last date of filing of the nomination form by various parities. The scrutiny of nominations will take place October 17. On the other hand the candidates who want to withdraw their candidature can do the same October 19.

The counting of the votes will be start from November 10.

Notably, the by-elections to the two Assembly seats were needed after demise of former Balasore MLA Madan Mohan Dutta and Tirtol ex-MLA Bishnu Charan Das.

Earlier September 17 the ECI directed all political parties to release all criminal antecedents of the candidates who are to contest in Balasore and Tirtol bypolls.

PNN