Bhubaneswar: With 60-70 fresh Covid-19 deaths being reported from Odisha every day, the much-needed Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment will be made available at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for critical patients from August 15.

According to the chief of Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) CBK Mohanty, nine ECMO machines have been kept ready for the purpose to provide emergency treatment at the state-run medical facility. A team of dedicated technical personnel will also be available for operating the machines.

Also read: Undertrial prisoner escapes police custody at MKCG Covid hospital in Ganjam district

“While a team has already arrived after receiving adequate training in Kolkata, another batch will leave for training soon. The nine ECMO machines have been installed. Preparations for the service are almost over,” Mohanty said Saturday.

“Many Covid-19 patients require ECMO treatment post their recovery. Hence, we will keep the nine machines in two units. A large unit using six ECMO machines will be made available for Covid-19 recovered patients and a small unit using three ECMO machines will be made available for the virus-infected persons,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar had inaugurated an ECMO machine mid-July for treatment of critical Covid-19 patients and other critical cases.

PNN