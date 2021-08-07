Berhampur: An undertrial prisoner (UTP) allegedly fled from police custody at the Covid-19 ward of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Berhampur while undergoing treatment at the government-run medical facility.

According to a source, the UTP has been identified as Mirata Singh from Nayagarh district. He was arrested a few days ago for smuggling cannabis and was lodged at Baliguda sub-jail following his arrest.

Later, he was admitted to the Covid-19 ward in MKCGMCH July 31 after testing positive for the virus. He was about to be discharged. Singh’s escape came to the fore early in the morning.

“Three police personnel who had accompanied Singh to the hospital were guarding the undertrial prisoner. We have informed the police regarding the custody break. The CCTV footage will be examined on how he managed to escape,” superintendent of MKCGMCH Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

Three guards including two armed police personnel and a jail warder were in charge of Singh’s security, the superintendent added.

PNN