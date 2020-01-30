Bhubaneswar: ‘Chitrashala’, an art school located at Indraprastha Colony Phase II of Pokhariput area in Bhubaneswar celebrated ‘Saraswati Puja’ in an eco-friendly manner Thursday.

Unlike past years, they worshipped the goddess of wisdom, created in a rangoli.

“Clay idols do have a lot of harmful effects on our environment. First, we are losing our topsoil. Second, when these idols are immersed, synthetic colours and other plastic materials do a lot of damages to water bodies and aquatic animals as well,” the students here said explaining their motivation behind the unique puja.

Anasuya Sahu, the founder of the institution, said the way her institution celebrated the puja is the need of the hour. “It’s time all of us wake up to the alarming level of water and air pollution around us and do our bit in saving the planet.”

Environmentalist Sushant Sahu, who visited the institution on this occasion, also praised the initiative of the little students who drew the beautiful rangoli of the goddess under the guidance of artist Susmitarani Rout.

PNN