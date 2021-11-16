Bhubaneswar: The eco-friendly toy train at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar resumed operation Tuesday after a brief hiatus.

The joyride will operate six times a day at 10 am, 11 am, 12 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm and 4 pm. Visitors who want to take a tour through the park’s rich abundance of flora and fauna must book tickets half an hour before.

It is pertinent to mention that the toy train was launched with much fanfare October 8 on the sidelines of the Wildlife Week celebrations, after a nearly 8-year hiatus. However, the train’s engine caught fire during a ride October 15 due to an alleged short circuit in the battery.

Despite the fact that no one was injured in the accident, the zoo authorities immediately shut down the train’s operations and handed over the restoration activities to RITES Limited, a Central PSU under the Ministry of Railways in charge of the toy train’s operation and track maintenance.

Meanwhile, a zoo official assured that the train will continue to run smoothly and without glitches.

“It will do six rounds of the zoo on weekdays and nine runs on weekends. The number of running slots might be increased based on the footfall of tourists,” the official added.