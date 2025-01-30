Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched an awareness campaign targeting teenagers and college students, highlighting the dangerous practice of taking selfies near railway tracks.

This initiative comes in response to a rising number of accidents where young individuals have tragically lost their lives while attempting to take selfies or shoot videos on or near the tracks.

Taking selfies at railway stations or along tracks may seem like a harmless, trendy activity for social media, but it poses severe risks. In recent years, several incidents have been reported where students or young people were hit by moving trains while posing for photos in hazardous locations. Many of these accidents occurred because individuals were distracted, failing to notice approaching trains, overhead electrical equipment, or the crowded and chaotic environment of the station.

To address this growing concern, Indian Railways has implemented stringent regulations. According to Sections 147 and 153 of the Railway Act, anyone found taking selfies near moving trains or on railway tracks could face heavy fines, legal consequences, or even jail time. The message is clear: no photo or social media post is worth the risk of losing one’s life. As part of the campaign, ECoR is urging students, schools, and parents to play a vital role in spreading awareness about the risks associated with selfies at railway stations.

ECoR emphasises that students should recognise that their lives are far more valuable than any momentary fame on social media. The campaign encourages schools and colleges to organise awareness programmes and workshops to help students understand the dangers of taking selfies in dangerous locations like crowded stations or near railway tracks.

Parents are also encouraged to have open discussions with their children about the dangers of this practice and guide them to make smarter decisions online.

To ensure the message reaches a wide audience, ECoR is utilising various platforms, including newspaper advertisements, TV spots, public announcements, and social media campaigns. These efforts are designed to remind people, particularly teenagers, that taking selfies on or near railway tracks is never worth the risk.

Railway stations are crowded and busy places, with fast-moving trains and dangerous electrical equipment, making it easy for people to become distracted. ECoR is calling on the public to prioritise safety over social media fame and make thoughtful decisions. “Remember, your moment of fame shouldn’t come at the cost of your life or someone else’s,” a spokesperson for ECoR said. By adhering to safety guidelines, everyone can contribute to a safer environment on railway premises and help prevent unnecessary accidents, he added.

PNN