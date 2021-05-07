Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to cancel four Special trains originating under its jurisdiction owing to poor passenger patronization and the surge of Covid-19 infection.

The trains to be canceled are Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Special (08445/08446), Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special (08516/08515), Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special (02708/02707) and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special (02784/02783).

The Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Special will stop running from Bhubaneswar from 8 to 22 May and from Jagdalpur from 9 to 23 May. The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Special will be stopped from Visakhapatnam from 7 to 21 May and from Kirandul from 8 to 22 May.

The Tirupati-Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special will stand cancelled from Tirupati from 7 to 30 May and from Visakhapatnam from 8 to 31 May. Similarly, The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special will be cancelled from Secunderabad from 8 to 29 May and from Visakhapatnam from 9 to 30 May.

Earlier, five special trains were cancelled due to similar reasons. They were Puri-Gunupur-Puri Special (08417/08418), Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Special (08303/08304), Puri-Durg-Puri Special (08425/08426), Indore-Puri-Indore Special (09371/09372) and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Special (02204/02203).

11 trains cancelled for weekends

ECoR has decided to cancel eleven more pair of Special train services running on Saturdays & Sundays, from 8th to 16th May. They are Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Special, Puri-Angul-Puri Special, Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special, Puri-Cuttack-Puri Special, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special, Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Special, Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Special, Visakhapatnam-Raipur-Visakhapatnam Special, Bhubaneswar-Palasa-Bhubaneswar Special, Rayagada-Sambalpur-Rayagada Special from both the directions on 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th May.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar on 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th May and from Bangiriposi on 9th, 10th, 11th & 17th May will remain cancelled.

PNN