Bhubaneswar: Following the shutdown in West Bengal, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) had to cancel several trains, partially cancel some and withdraw stoppages of a few others which would have made a departure from Bhubaneswar station.

In a release, ECoR stated that due to complete Lockdown in West Bengal August 27, train services will be affected as detailed below.

Canceled Trains:

02201 Sealdah-Bhubaneswar Duronto Special leaving from Sealdah will remain cancelled August 28 & 31, 2020. 02202 Bhubaneswar-Sealdah Duronto Special leaving from Bhubaneswar will remain cancelled August 29 & September 1, 2020. 02074/02073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Special August 27, 2020, will remain cancelled from both Bhubaneswar and Howrah directions.

Partially Cancelled Trains:

02704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Special Express leaving from Secunderabad August 26, 2020, will be terminated at Bhubaneswar and will not go up to Howrah. 02703 Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Special Express will start from Bhubaneswar instead of Howrah August 27, 2020, and will be cancelled from Howrah to Bhubaneswar on the same day.

Withdrawal of Stoppages:

02801 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special Purusottam Express leaving from Bhubaneswar and 02802 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special Purusottam Express leaving from New Delhi on August 26, 2020, will not have a stoppage at Purulia and Hijli from both the directions. 02823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Special Rajdhani Express leaving from Bhubaneswar on August 27, 2020, and 02824 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Special Rajdhani Express leaving from New Delhi on August 26, 2020, will not have stoppages at Hijli Station from both the directions.

The ECoR has urged the concerned passengers to take information of the changes from ECoR website and prepare accordingly.

Notably, West Bengal government has imposed partial COVID-19 lockdown in the State till September 20, with complete lockdowns for three days i.e. September 7, 11 and 12.

PNN