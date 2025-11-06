Bhubaneswar: A new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT) has been commissioned at Jakhapura, under the Khurda Road Division of the East Coast Railway (ECoR). Located in Jajpur, the terminal marks another milestone in strengthening the PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan for integrated and seamless multimodal connectivity. According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the total project cost is Rs 36.85 crore. The terminal comprises four handling lines and is designed for exclusive use. It will handle cement as the main outward commodity, while clinker, slag, and gypsum will be managed as inward commodities.

Projections indicate that the terminal will handle around 86 rakes per month—including 36 outward and 50 inward rakes— facilitating the movement of raw materials and finished goods for the cement and allied industries.

The commissioning of the GCT is expected to enhance freight handling efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen the regional industrial supply chain, benefiting both the Railways and the local economy. The initiative underscores ECoR’s commitment to advancing the PM’s Gati Shakti vision, aimed at ensuring faster logistics movement and greater synergy between industry and infrastructure.