Bhubaneswar: The Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) is encouraging digital ticketing by offering a three per cent discount on unreserved tickets booked through the RailOne App. The benefit, earlier limited to R-Wallet cashback, has now been extended to other digital payment modes such as UPI, debit/credit cards and net banking, while the R-Wallet scheme will continue unchanged. The discount will be available for six months, from January 14 to July 14, 2026.

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) will review the scheme’s implementation in May 2026 to decide on its continuation. This initiative aims to enhance passenger convenience, reduce queues at ticket counters, and promote cashless transactions, supporting Indian Railways’ goal of digital transformation. To raise awareness, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Anil Kumar S, has instructed staff to actively inform passengers through public announcements, banners, and posters at prominent locations across railway stations.