Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) and passengers are taking all preventive measures to thwart the chances of contracting coronavirus while taking public transport from the Bhubaneswar Railway station.

The ECoR has revamped its entire machinery to take comprehensive measures for the prevention of coronavirus infection. It has directed the Railway Medical Wing and divisional managers to ensure that adequate prevention measures are put in place across the zone.

Control rooms have been set up at important places in the ECoR zone and the staff has been sensitised and educated about the subject. The collaboration and coordination with the concerned health authorities are being ensured in this matter.

Awareness campaigns such as displaying posters, banners and distributing pamphlets to spread the message regarding the infection have also been undertaken at railway stations and inside trains. The pamphlets are also being distributed to patients visiting hospitals, railway colonies, health units and office buildings. Besides these, audio and video clips are being played at railway stations to spread awareness. Public announcements are also being made at stations.

In railway hospitals, people with fever are being segregated from other patients. Separate counters or wards with specific signage for fever cases have been established. The medical staff that has been deployed at such areas has been equipped with proper protective gears.

Furthermore, the Railways identified specific beds for quarantine at different locations across the country.

The medical staff has been instructed that if a patient, either suspected or reported, is found in any of the Railway Hospital/Health Unit of the ECoR, he/she must be referred to the local health authorities immediately.

All medical in-charges have been advised to be in constant touch with the respective state authorities to obtain the guidelines/updates issued on the subject and take necessary detection, prevention and curative measures suggested by such state authorities.

Telephone helplines have been set up at all railway hospitals. The quarantined or isolation beds in the railway premises would be utilised in consultation with the local state administration, whenever needed.

Health education camps have been conducted in railway settlements to create awareness among railway beneficiaries. Training has been imparted to all ground healthcare workers regarding the preventive strategies. The passengers, in addition, are taking measures to stay protected by wearing masks while travelling.