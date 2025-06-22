Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) won first prize for its outstanding and informative presentation at the ‘23rd Folk Fair – 2025’ and Krushi Exhibition held recently in Puri.

The exhibition attracted participation from various government departments, public sector undertakings, agricultural institutions and cultural organisations.

The ECoR pavilion garnered appreciation from the public and dignitaries alike, including VVIPs, state ministers, and delegations from different states.

The pavilion highlighted technological advancement, infrastructure development, and fthe uture vision of Indian Railways, with a focus on the pivotal role played by ECoR in driving national connectivity and regional growth.

PNN