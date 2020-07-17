Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken proactive steps to ensure timely disposal of scrap. Scrap disposal through e-Auction has resumed immediately after the Unlock in the month of June by the ECoR.

A total of 11 e-Auctions have been conducted by ECoR in all the three divisions in June. In the month of July also, six e-Auctions have been conducted till date.

Materials Management department of ECoR is conducting e-Auction through its dedicated IREPS (Indian Railways E-Procurement System) portal since 2013, which is a transparent process for disposal of scrap material and this gives equal opportunity to all the bidders in a transparent manner, free from any manual intervention. Over 3,700 vendors were registered on the portal.

In the process of e-Auction, lots are published online on IREPS platform and bidders are allowed to bid online. If the highest bid received, is higher than pre fixed reserve price then the bid is accepted by the system and the lot is declared as sold to the participant. The complete process is online.

In the last financial year, ECoR has disposed scrap which was about 34 per cent higher in value terms, than the target set by the Railway Board. This was highest ever scrap sale by ECoR, by putting all-out efforts in making the entire zone as scrap free and environment friendly. This will be continued in right earnest this year.

Notably, scrap is generated in any industrial activity involving machinery, tools and other assets. After completion of the life of these assets, these are to be replaced for better performance and safety. Scrap should be disposed timely so that it can be recycled to convert it into other usable forms. This also helps in making environment cleaner and hygienic.

PNN