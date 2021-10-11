Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has made elaborate arrangements to run some special trains towards different destinations for the convenience of the passengers during the forthcoming festive occasions. It is at this time of the year that there is always an extra rush of passengers. So ECoR has taken special steps to help the passengers reach their respective destinations.

ECoR said the Puri–Patna-Puri Special (08439/08440) will run from October 16 to October 31, leaving Puri at 14:55hrs every Saturday and in the reverse direction, will leave Patna at 13:45hrs every Sunday. The train will have the accommodation of 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Sleeper and General Class (Second Class Seating) coaches.

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special (08579/08580) will run from October 13 to 28 from Visakhapatnam at 19:00Hrs every Wednesday and in the reverse direction, from Secunderabad at 19:40hrs every Thursday. The train will have the accommodation of 3rd AC, Sleeper and General Class (Second Class Seating) coaches.

Similarly, the Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special (08583/08584) will run from October 18 to November 2 from Visakhapatnam at 19:15 Hrs every Monday and in the reverse direction, from Tirupati at 21:55hrs every Tuesday. The train will have the accommodation of 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Sleeper and General Class (Second Class Seating) coaches.

The Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special (08585/085806) will run from October 19 to November 3 leaving Visakhapatnam at 17:35hrs every Tuesday and in the reverse direction, from Secunderabad at 21:05hrs every Wednesday. The train will have the accommodation of 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Sleeper and General Class (Second Class Seating) coaches.

The 08179/08180 Howrah-Puri-Howrah special trains will run from October 9 November 7 from Howrah at 20:35hrs every Saturday and in the reverse direction, from Puri at 1920hrs every Sunday. The train will have the accommodation of Sleeper and General Class (Second Class Seating) coaches.