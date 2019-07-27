New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Saturday arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Satish Babu Sana in a money-laundering probe against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi. He has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Earlier Saturday, a Special CBI Court sent Babu to five days Enforcement Directorate custody in the probe. The agency had sought 14 days custody of the businessman.

However, defence counsel advocate Mohd. Wasey Khan argued that his client had been cooperating with the ED from beginning and had even joined the probe. “He came to the ED office yesterday and they arrested him,” the defence counsel added.

He also told the court that Babu was a star witness in the case, but had now been turned into an accused while the main accused, Moin Qureshi was out on bail.

Babu’s role in Moin Qureshi’s wrongdoings came to light late last year after he gave a statement under Section 164 accusing senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials of taking bribe in lieu for help in a corruption case.

Sana gave the statement during the infighting between then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana.