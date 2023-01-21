Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in teachers recruitment scam, a senior official said.

Ghosh, was first detained Saturday morning by ED sleuths following overnight search operations at his Chinar Park apartment and then arrested, he said.

“We have arrested Kuntal Ghosh this morning for not cooperating with our officers investigating his involvement in illegal appointments in a teachers recruitment scam. We will produce him at a city court today,” the officer told PTI.

Several documents and a diary were also seized from Ghosh’s twin flats during the search operations by the ED which started Friday morning, he added.

Incidentally, Ghosh has also been summoned by CBI officials for his alleged role in the same scam.