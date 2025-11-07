Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate Friday conducted simultaneous searches in West Bengal as part of a money laundering investigation into an alleged organised human trafficking and prostitution racket being operated in certain bars and restaurants, officials said.

At least eight premises in Bidhannagar (North 24 Parganas district), Kolkata and Siliguri were raided by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The money laundering case stems from multiple FIRs and charge sheets filed by the state police against the accused, identified as Jagjit Singh, Ajmal Siddiqui, Bishnu Mundra and others.

According to officials, the accused exploited vulnerable women under false employment promises and coerced them into prostitution to generate substantial illicit funds.

These funds, acquired in cash and worth crores of rupees, were laundered through multiple companies under their control, the officials alleged.