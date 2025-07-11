Keonjhar: Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again raided the residence of BJD leader Raja Chakra at Jagannathpur in Keonjhar and sealed his transport office Thursday. The raid was carried out over the alleged misappropriation of money at Suakati-based Gandhamardan Loading Agency owned by the BJD leader.

The ED officials during the raid sealed the office of Divyanshi Transport near the Ram Mandir on the Mining Road in Keonjhar. The ED officials did not comment on the raid, but are known to be verifying various papers and documents on the alleged financial misappropriation. The repeated raids have resulted in seizure of huge properties owned by Chakra and led to his arrest, along with his associates Susant Samal alias Babula Samal, and the then president of the loading agency, Manas Barik and secretary Utkal Das. All the accused are currently lodged in Balasore jail while the case hearing is underway at the EOW’s Balasore court. The court has rejected the bail applications of the accused. Chatters went abuzz after the ED again conducted a raid at Chakra’s residence. The ED sleuths raided Chakra’s residence with the help of Central forces and local police.