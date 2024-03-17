New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning March 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said Sunday.

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician, also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party AAP, has been called.

He has been issued notice for questioning in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case too. Kejriwal has skipped eight summons in this case till now, terming them illegal.

PTI