Mumbai: In a major action, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut for questioning in connection with the PMC Bank fraud case, officials said Sunday.

A senior ED official wishing not to be named told IANS: “We have asked Varsha Raut to appear before the agency December 29 in connection with the case.”

The official said that she has been asked to appear at its Mumbai office.

The official said that earlier, the financial probe agency has summoned her to appear December 11, but she did not turn up.

The ED registered a case of money laundering against Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan, Waryam Singh and Joy Thomas, the then Chairman and Managing Director of PMC Bank Ltd, respectively and others on the basis of an FIR registered by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing in September last year.

The FIR was registered for causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves.

This is second major action of the ED against Shiv Sena leaders.

Earlier, the agency has summoned the party’s Maharashtra MLA Pratap Sarnaik in connection with another money laundering probe.

