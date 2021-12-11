Berhampur: With the three-tier panchayat elections round the corner, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to pick up women candidates for the polls on the basis of their educational qualification and leadership efficiency in Ganjam.

According to reports, about 50 per cent of seats for sarpanchs, zilla parishads and samiti members have been reserved for women of different categories.

There are 503 panchayats and 69 zilla parishad zones under 22 blocks in Ganjam. Over 250 seats of sarpanchs and an equal number of samiti members and 36 zilla parishad members have been reserved for women.

Both the ruling party and opposition have, meanwhile, started the process to pick up women candidates. In 22 blocks, women will be elected for 12 posts of chairperson.

Since 2002 to 2017, the BJD has made clean sweeps in four panchayat elections by establishing itself as a dominant power at the grassroots level in the district.

In fact, there are instances of women sarpanchs and block chairpersons having failed to perform properly for lack of political and leadership expertise.

In most cases, their family members or husbands have to work on their behalf. This has often led to conflicts at the grassroots level.

The BJD has taken such issues into account and given priority on educational qualification and leadership ability of women candidates who can discharge their duties without dependence on their kin.

Some senior BJD leaders have hinted about the party’s yardstick for choosing women candidates. Even, the party will give priority on the education and leadership ability of the male candidates this time.

The party has assigned the onus of candidate selection on the party’s block level functionaries, MLAs of their respective areas and MPs.

Besides, views of the leaders of youth, students and women wings of the party will be taken into account in the candidate selection. Candidate selection will be finalised after approval of the district and state leaders of the party.

Party circles said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given importance to women in various sectors with a host of welfare schemes being executed for them.

Some district level leaders have confirmed that efficient women leaders will be given priority by the BJD this time.

