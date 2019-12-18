Malkangiri: In a bid to ensure regular conductance of classes in the remote areas of Malkangiri district, the State government laid the foundation stone of Teachers’ Cluster Building near Gurupriya Bridge in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash Wednesday.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra also reviewed several welfare projects carried out by the government in the area. School students of as many as seven-gram panchayats will be benefited by the initiative for which Rs 8 crore will be spent. The facility for accommodation of 15 teachers will be provided in the first phase.

Lack of proper roads has been affecting the commuting of teachers to their respective schools in the remote areas of the district. A proposal was submitted to the Chief Minister for the construction of the Teacher Cluster in the region. Once the clusters are set up, the teachers will not have to cover a long distance to reach the schools, added Dash.

