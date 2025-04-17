Bhubaneswar: Education must go beyond textbooks and exams to truly prepare students for the future, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati stated at the concluding ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the College of Basic Science and Humanities, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here Wednesday.

He emphasised that in today’s fast-changing world, students need more than just academic knowledge. “They must be able to think critically, solve problems creatively, and communicate effectively,” he said. He praised the college for playing a key role in nurturing such qualities over the past 60 years.

Kambhampati also highlighted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, calling it a timely and visionary step. “The NEP encourages flexible learning, interdisciplinary studies, and independent thinking skills that are essential for innovation and personal growth,” he said.

He urged educational institutions to keep evolving and align with global standards while staying rooted in Indian values. “We must shape young minds that are not only knowledgeable but also ethical, adaptable, and ready to face complex challenges,” he added.

PNN