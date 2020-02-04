Bhubaneswar: In a bid to bring transparency, the state government has decided to transfer staffers of Block Education Offices (BEOs) and District Education Offices (DEOs) who have been serving in the same place for more than six years.

“A directive has been issued for the transfer of staffers, especially clerical staff who have served for more than six years in any DEOs and BEOs,” School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told reporters here Tuesday.

DEOs have sent their proposals to the Director of Secondary Education in this connection and the transfer process is going on, Dash said.

Some districts have already implemented the rule while the process is underway for its immediate implementation in the remaining districts, he added.

The government has taken this decision after senior clerk at Bolangir BEO office Pramod Rath was found misappropriating lakhs of rupees by furnishing fake documents.

The entire transfer process will be completed before the commencement of the next academic year and officials concerned have been directed to ensure implementation of the same, Dash said, adding, the government is also planning to implement the same rule for school teachers as well.