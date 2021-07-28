The feeling of heaviness in the stomach after having food has become a serious health issue for people these days. This heaviness can cause various issues ranging from insomnia to restlessness. In such a situation, you could try some of these easy ways to deal with this problem.

Fennel and sugar: You can have fennel water after a meal to avoid the heaviness. Not only this one, you can also use it to remove the smell of onions or food. It is also often used as a mouth freshener.

Green cardamom: Eating cardamom after a meal can relieve the heaviness in stomach and can also help in digestion. Cardamom is great at preventing bloating in your stomach and removing the unpleasant odor from mouth. Therefore, you can chew one or two green cardamoms after having a meal.

Honey: Honey is one of such medicines which is beneficial in eating as well as being tasty. Eating honey after a meal removes the heaviness in stomach and also increases immunity. Therefore, after eating a meal, remember to eat a couple of spoons of honey.

Other Remedies: Light exercise such as a walk after eating will give relief in case of heaviness of the stomach. Apart from that, avoid talking while eating. Minimize the intake of caffeine and alcohol. One can also use baking soda and mint for instant relief from stomach heaviness.